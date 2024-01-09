Paedophile Arrested for Sharing Illegal Images on Snapchat

A shocking case of child abuse has come to light after a paedophile was arrested for sharing illegal images on Snapchat. West Yorkshire Police acted upon intelligence and discovered Ashley Breen living in squalid conditions, with his home deemed “uninhabitable” due to his hoarding tendencies.

Upon seizing Breen’s mobile phone, officers unearthed over 200 illegal images. Disturbingly, the collection included 62 category A images, which depict the most severe forms of child abuse. Police also discovered 17 category B images, 75 category C images, and two prohibited images of children. The collection contained a mixture of still images and videos portraying the abuse of children as young as four years old.

Additionally, investigators found a conversation on Snapchat between Breen and a young teenage girl. In their exchanges, Breen repeatedly requested nude photos from her and engaged in highly sexualized conversations. Despite having no previous convictions, Breen admitted to three counts of possessing indecent images, possessing prohibited images, and attempting to engage in sexual communication with a child. Notably, no charges were brought against him for sharing the images.

During the investigation, a probation report highlighted Breen’s mental health issues and extreme isolation. It revealed that he had sought help from West Yorkshire Liaison and Diversion, a support organization for vulnerable individuals facing criminal charges. His defense lawyer, Lily Wildman, emphasized his acknowledgment of responsibility and his determination to prevent a recurrence of such actions.

In court, Judge Neil Clark considered Breen’s circumstances, including his prolonged isolation, history of drug use, and lack of employment opportunities. As a result, Breen was handed a 12-month jail sentence, suspended for two years. He was also ordered to complete 200 hours of unpaid work, enroll in a sex offender program, and undertake 55 rehabilitation days. In addition, he received a 10-year sexual harm prevention order (SHPO) to restrict his internet use and was placed on the sex offender register for a decade.

This case serves as a reminder of the importance of vigilance in safeguarding children from online exploitation. The collaboration between law enforcement agencies and digital platforms remains crucial in detecting and apprehending individuals who engage in such reprehensible activities.