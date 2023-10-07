“Spy x Family” Premieres on Crunchyroll: Everything You Need to Know

The highly anticipated anime series, “Spy x Family,” is set to premiere on Crunchyroll on Saturday, Oct. 7. The show will be available for streaming about an hour after it airs in Japan. Starring Eguchi Takuya, Tanezaki Atsumi, and Hayami Saori, “Spy x Family” follows the adventures of a spy named Loid Forger, his psychic daughter Anya, and his wife Yor, who is an assassin.

To watch “Spy x Family” on Crunchyroll, you’ll need to sign up for a subscription on their website. Luckily, Crunchyroll offers a 14-day free trial, so you can try out the service before committing. You can access Crunchyroll through various platforms such as Amazon’s app store, Apple’s app store, Google Play, Samsung TV, and more. The streaming service is compatible with devices like PS4, Xbox One, Google Chromecast, and Amazon Fire TV.

Season two of “Spy x Family” will be added to Crunchyroll on the same day as the premiere. The series will continue to be available on the platform with weekly releases every Saturday. As long as you have a subscription to Crunchyroll, you can enjoy “Spy x Family” without any additional payment.

Crunchyroll is a popular streaming subscription service known for its extensive collection of anime titles. It offers up to four simultaneous streams, unlimited access to their library, the option to download content, and the ability to stream on various devices.

If you’re a fan of “Spy x Family” or looking for more anime content, Crunchyroll is definitely worth considering. Don’t miss out on this exciting new series that promises action, comedy, and a touch of espionage. Subscribe to Crunchyroll today and start your anime adventure!

