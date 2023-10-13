“Spy x Family” Season 2 Continues on Crunchyroll: How to Watch

“Spy x Family” season 2 is set to air on Crunchyroll, the popular streaming subscription service for anime. The new season will premiere on Saturday, Oct. 14, with two segments titled “Bond’s Survival Strategy” and “Damian’s Field Trip.” The series follows the adventures of Loid Forger, Anya Forger, and Yor Forger, voiced Eguchi Takuya, Tanezaki Atsumi, and Hayami Saori, respectively.

To watch “Spy x Family” on Crunchyroll, you need to sign up for a subscription through their website. The service offers a 14-day free trial, allowing you to try it out before committing. Once you have a subscription, you can stream the series on a wide range of devices, including Amazon’s app store, Apple’s app store, Google Play, Samsung TV, PS4, Xbox One, Google Chromecast, and Amazon Fire TV.

Crunchyroll is known for its extensive collection of anime, offering up to four simultaneous streams and unlimited access to their library. You can download content for offline viewing and stream across multiple devices. As long as you have a subscription, you can watch “Spy x Family” without any additional payment.

Don’t miss out on the new closing for “Spy x Family,” titled “Final Blow” Vaundy featuring Cory Wong, which will be featured on Crunchyroll.

In conclusion, “Spy x Family” season 2 continues to captivate fans on Crunchyroll. With its exciting storyline and talented voice cast, it’s a must-watch for anime enthusiasts. Sign up for a subscription and start streaming today.

