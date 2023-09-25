Spy Kids Director Robert Rodriguez Plans to Make More Sequels for Netflix

Spy Kids: Armageddon director Robert Rodriguez has revealed his intentions to create more sequels for Netflix following the success of the latest film in the franchise. The movie, which premiered on the streaming service last week, introduces a new generation of young protagonists who discover their parents are secret agents and subsequently become spies themselves in order to save their parents and the world.

In an interview with Collider, Rodriguez stated that Netflix expressed a strong desire for additional Spy Kids content due to the franchise’s popularity. While he is fully committed to delivering more films, there are a few logistical challenges that need to be addressed. The director explained that filming cannot commence until summer due to the children’s schooling obligations. During the non-summer break, they have more academic commitments, limiting the time available for filming to only a few hours. However, during summer break, the children have more flexibility, making it easier to shoot scenes.

Rodriguez highlighted the advantage of casting young actors for this new installment. Since they are younger than the original Spy Kids cast, the director expects to have them available for several years. He expressed his desire to follow the pattern of the first Spy Kids trilogy, which saw a film released in theaters each year for three consecutive years.

If all goes well in Hollywood, Rodriguez hopes to begin production on the next Spy Kids film next summer. This timeline would provide him with the opportunity to write a compelling and exciting story.

Spy Kids: Armageddon is currently available for streaming on Netflix, while the original trilogy can be found on Sky Go and NOW platforms.

Source: Digital Spy Joe Anderton