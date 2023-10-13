11 San Antonio Spurs Games to be Streamed on KENS 5 App

In a world where cable TV is becoming less popular, it can be challenging for sports fans to watch their favorite teams, especially for those living in the same market as their beloved team. Due to television contracts, live broadcasts are often subject to blackouts. While Bally Sports+ has provided some relief for Spurs fans in the Austin/San Antonio area, there are still games that cannot be streamed on the platform due to local TV station agreements.

However, there is good news for San Antonio market Spurs fans this season. The 11 Spurs games that will be broadcasted KENS 5 will also be available for streaming on the KENS 5 streaming app and Spurs mobile app. Brad Ramsey, senior vice president for media operations of TEGNA (the owner of KENS 5), expressed excitement about the partnership with the Spurs and the NBA, highlighting how local broadcasters have always been a home for live, local sports.

The 11 games that will be available on the KENS 5 streaming app and Spurs mobile app are as follows:

– Monday, November 20: Los Angeles Clippers @ San Antonio Spurs, 7 p.m.

– Friday, November 24: San Antonio Spurs @ Golden State Warriors, 9 p.m.

– Saturday, December 23: San Antonio Spurs @ Dallas Mavericks, 7:30 p.m.

– Friday, January 12: Charlotte Hornets @ San Antonio Spurs, 9 p.m.

– Saturday, January 27: Minnesota Timberwolves @ San Antonio Spurs, 7:30 p.m.

– Saturday, February 3: Cleveland Cavaliers @ San Antonio Spurs, 7:30 p.m.

– Saturday, February 10: San Antonio Spurs @ Brooklyn Nets, 5 p.m.

– Thursday, February 29: Oklahoma City Thunder @ San Antonio Spurs, 7:30 p.m.

– Tuesday, March 12: Houston Rockets @ San Antonio Spurs, 7:30 p.m.

– Friday, March 15: Denver Nuggets vs. San Antonio Spurs @ Moody Center, 7:30 p.m.

– Friday, April 5: San Antonio Spurs @ New Orleans Pelicans, 7 p.m.

While the majority of Spurs games can be watched on Bally Sports, there are still 10 games that will require alternate means of viewing, such as national television broadcasts or CW35. It remains to be seen if a complete alternative to cable cutting will emerge in the future, particularly with the possibility of a new television deal after the 2024-25 season.

As the sports-watching landscape continues to change, sports leagues must adapt to maintain their viewership. The ability to stream Spurs games through the KENS 5 app is a step in the right direction for providing fans with more accessible options to follow their favorite team.

Sources:

– Article: In an ever-changing world where more and more people are moving away from cable TV, watching sports has become difficult, especially for fans living in the same market as their favorite team. (Original source)

– KENS 5 streaming app and Spurs mobile app partnership information: Brad Ramsey, senior vice president for media operations of TEGNA, owner of KENS 5.