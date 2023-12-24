Alan Boyce Promoted to Chief Technology Officer at Sprout Social

Sprout Social, a renowned provider of cloud-based social media management software, has announced the promotion of Alan Boyce to the position of Chief Technology Officer (CTO). In his new role, Boyce will be in charge of overseeing Sprout’s global technology, engineering, IT, and compliance departments. Meanwhile, Aaron Rankin, Co-Founder of Sprout Social, will continue to support the executive team and the company’s strategic direction, maintaining his role on the Board of Directors.

The decision to promote Boyce was hailed Rankin, who praised him as an exceptional leader and highlighted his crucial contributions to Sprout’s innovation and prosperity over the past decade. With his extensive experience and proven track record, Boyce was considered the ideal choice to lead Sprout in its next phase of growth.

Boyce’s journey at Sprout Social began in 2010 when he joined as the first platform engineer, becoming an integral part of the development of Sprout’s platform and its renowned R&D culture. In 2017, he was promoted to the position of Senior Vice President of Engineering, where he successfully managed Sprout’s global engineering organization while serving on the executive leadership team. During his tenure, Boyce led the integration of three acquisitions, spearheaded the company’s expansion into social listening/analytics, API/technology integrations, and played a crucial role in the growth of the organization to over 300 employees.

Expressing his gratitude to Rankin for his mentorship and leadership, Boyce emphasized his excitement about leading Sprout as the new CTO. He acknowledged the company’s industry-leading technology and culture and expressed his commitment to building upon these foundations.

This promotion highlights Sprout Social’s dedication to nurturing talent from within and recognizing individuals who have made substantial contributions to the company’s success. With Alan Boyce at the helm as CTO, Sprout Social is poised to continue its trajectory of growth and innovation in the social media management software industry.