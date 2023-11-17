The Springfield Thunderbirds Show Their Support for Mayflower Marathon at White Lion Brewing

The Springfield Thunderbirds paid a visit to White Lion Brewing in Springfield on Thursday evening as they joined in the efforts to support the Mayflower Marathon. This celebrity bartending event offered guests a unique opportunity to not only interact with the Thunderbirds but also meet some other local celebrities.

The players from the Thunderbirds expressed their enthusiasm for these events, as it allows them to forge a more personal connection with their fans. According to Hugh McGing, a player for the Springfield Thunderbirds, “Interacting with fans face to face, outside of the rink, has been an incredible experience. It allows for a more authentic connection and strengthens the bond between us and our supporters.”

The event kicked off at 6 p.m. and lasted until 8 p.m., giving attendees plenty of time to enjoy the atmosphere, sample the brewery’s offerings, and mingle with their favorite players and other notable figures from the community.

The Mayflower Marathon aims to make a positive impact and assist those in need, particularly during the holiday season. The support from the Springfield Thunderbirds and other local celebrities serves as a testament to the community’s dedication to supporting worthy causes and making a difference in the lives of others.

