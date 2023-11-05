James Patrice: From Social Media Sensation to TV Star

Although James Patrice is widely known for his glamorous personas and entertaining content on social media, there is much more to the man behind the glitz and glitter. The Irish TV presenter, content creator, and panto star recently graced the cover of Goss.ie’s Spotlight On magazine, offering readers an exclusive look into his journey from Snapchat to the small screen.

As a proud native of Malahide, James has amassed a loyal following of over 150k followers on Instagram. But his path to stardom wasn’t always smooth. In college, James created a drag character named Patrice for a fundraiser, and when he discovered that his real name, James Butler, was already taken on social media, he decided to rebrand himself as James Patrice.

After studying Drama and French at Trinity College, James pursued a presenting course in his early 20s, setting the stage for his future success. While he landed a few roles after college, including a children’s show on RTÉ called Dig In Diner, it wasn’t until his skyrocketing popularity on Snapchat that everything changed.

James became renowned for sharing hilarious skits on his account, gaining the attention of TV producers at Virgin Media. This led to appearances on various shows, such as Ireland AM and Xposé. RTÉ then approached him for social media reporting, eventually offering him a backstage reporter role on Dancing with the Stars in 2017 – a career-defining opportunity.

The same year, James participated in Celebrity Operation Transformation, bringing in a new audience to his social media platforms. While he relished the newfound recognition, fame also came with its downsides, including trolling and homophobic abuse. In our exclusive interview, James bravely discusses how he deals with these challenges and the toll they can take.

Despite the hurdles, James remains committed to entertaining and making people laugh. From his popular Malahide Woman character on Instagram to his roles in the Olympia Panto, it’s clear that James Patrice’s talent and charisma will continue to captivate audiences for years to come.

From online content creation to television, James has seamlessly navigated both worlds. When asked about his career choices, he revealed that he initially pursued TV as a more stable outlet, yet still appreciates the evolving nature of social media. With the realization that versatility is key in the industry today, James embraces the opportunities that come his way.

