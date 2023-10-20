“Felt Cute, Might Delete Later”: Exploring the Influence of Social Media on Contemporary Art

Arusha Gallery, located in London, is currently hosting its second exhibition at its new location on Percy Street. Titled “felt cute, might delete later,” the group exhibition curated James Owens and Arusha Gallery brings together the works of 21 artists, including Gommaar Gilliams, Laurie Cole, Theresa Webber, Imogen Allen, and Maddalena Zadra.

The exhibition takes its name from a popular phrase used in social media circles, which symbolizes the fleeting nature of online interactions and the potential for deletion. “felt cute, might delete later” delves into the social and psychological effects of social media, exploring how it shapes our perception of reality.

At the heart of the exhibition lies the theme of erasure, both in the context of deleting a moment captured on social media and the continuous cycle of trends replacing one another. Through their artistic creations, the featured artists examine notions of permanence and authenticity, inviting viewers to reflect on the ever-evolving influence of our increasingly digital world.

The exhibition underscores the idea that social media has become an integral part of contemporary life, impacting our emotions, identities, and visions of the future. It addresses how individuals engage with various platforms and the wide-ranging effects this engagement has on our lives.

“‘felt cute, might delete later’ refers to a common internet meme that uses the phrase to caption or hashtag an image upload of someone where the person feels attractive in the moment but may soon be embarrassed and would then delete the post at a later time,” explains the gallery.

The show aims to highlight the erasure of the past as a means to create new visualizations. As thoughts are written down, they are quickly replaced, leaving traces of each false beginning. Through various artistic techniques like layers of paint, loose pencil sketches, and beaten clay, the artists navigate these beginnings, exploring the concept of time and movement.

The exhibition is open until October 28th at Arusha Gallery in London. It offers a thought-provoking exploration of the impact of social media on contemporary art and the ways in which we perceive and interact with reality.

Sources:

– Artnet Gallery Network

– Arusha Gallery website