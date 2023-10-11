The Society of Authors Expresses Concerns About Spotify’s Audiobook Provision

The Society of Authors (SoA) has raised concerns about Spotify’s new audiobook offering, citing the negative impact music streaming has had on artists’ incomes. The SoA expressed fears that authors may also suffer a similar fate. According to the industry body, streaming audiobooks directly competes with sales and is even more damaging than music streaming because books are typically only read once, unlike music that is often streamed multiple times.

In early October, it was reported that major book publishers had signed limited streaming agreements with Spotify. Since then, Spotify Premium subscribers in the UK and Australia have been able to access up to 15 hours of audiobook content per month from a catalog of over 150,000 titles. However, the SoA stated that authors and agents were not approached for permission for such licenses and were not consulted on the terms of payment.

The lack of transparency in the deal has raised concerns among authors and agents. Yara Rodrigues Fowler, a Best Young British Novelist, stated that she was not consulted before her debut novel appeared on Spotify. Literary agent Jonny Geller confirmed that his agency was not approached before the deal was concluded.

The SoA is calling for publishers to have discussions with authors and agents and to provide several protections. These include negotiating an appropriate share of the revenue and ensuring that licenses have safeguards against piracy and unrestrained use. Publishers such as Pan Macmillan and Penguin Random House have expressed their excitement about the opportunity to reach new audiences through Spotify’s audiobook catalog.

Spotify has not yet responded directly to the concerns raised the SoA. However, David Kaefer, vice-president of business affairs at Spotify, stated that each publisher has agreed to a slightly different contract. Some publishers will receive a percentage of the total revenue earned from audiobooks on Spotify.

Sources: The Guardian