Spotify’s ‘daylist’ vs Radio: The Battle for Listenership

Streaming platforms like Spotify have been challenging the popularity of traditional radio, but radio still has certain advantages that make it stand out. One of these advantages is radio’s ability to curate content and program it throughout the day, which creates a unique audio experience for listeners. However, Spotify’s new feature called ‘daylist’ aims to replicate this experience providing a playlist that changes based on the time of day.

Radio still has a dedicated and global fandom, with half of consumers in English-speaking markets listening to it on a weekly basis. Despite efforts streaming platforms to imitate radio’s characteristics, they have not been able to fully replicate its success. For example, Spotify’s attempt to infiltrate car listening with ‘Car Thing’ was quickly discontinued, and live audio apps like Clubhouse have pivoted away from their original features. Radio worked best when it was one of the only entertainment options available, but now that listeners have more choices, radio needs to adapt to niche audiences.

Spotify’s ‘daylist’ is designed to cater to each individual user’s music preferences and changing moods throughout the day. The playlist titles and graphics change accordingly, featuring specific microgenres like “lo-fi chill instrumental Tuesday morning” or “healing scream Monday evening”. This hyper-targeted approach allows users to personalize their music experience without commercial ads or unfamiliar radio hosts. Users are also motivated to engage with Spotify as they can track how their playlist evolves throughout the day.

While Spotify’s ‘daylist’ offers personalized music experiences, it may lack the sense of communal listening that radio provides. Radio allows listeners to feel connected to others who are tuning in and responding to the same content. It also provides opportunities for audience participation through call-ins and on-air competitions. In a fragmented media landscape, these shared experiences become more valuable. For example, BBC Radio 1 hosted a ‘Giant DJ Hunt’ where listeners and host Greg James embarked on a scavenger hunt. Although they didn’t meet the deadline, the community and connection with the station were amplified as listeners expressed their dismay over the silent station.

Radio also has an advantage over algorithm-driven streaming platforms when it comes to music discovery. While algorithms learn from an individual user, radio’s human programming can introduce listeners to new music and expand their musical horizons. Radio can also offer promotion and curation with a trusted ‘human touch’, which can be beneficial for struggling artists and labels.

To stay competitive in the age of music streaming, radio must adapt and make changes to cater to specific audiences and provide a digital-native experience. This may involve partnering with other entertainment rightsholders and leveraging historical relationships to create mutually beneficial opportunities. The future of radio lies in its ability to embrace technology while retaining its unique strengths, ensuring that it continues to offer something that streaming platforms like Spotify cannot fully replicate.

Source: MIDiA Research Consumer Survey Q2 2023