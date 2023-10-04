Spotify Introduces Free Audiobook Streaming Feature

Spotify has recently unveiled a new feature that allows users to stream up to 15 hours of audiobooks for free every month. The feature was initially launched in the UK and Australia and is expected to be made available in the US the end of the year.

Previously, Spotify introduced audiobooks to its library last year, but users had to pay individually for each title, even if they were premium subscribers. The new update now offers all paying subscribers 15 hours of free audiobook listening each month. In addition, Spotify has also introduced new payment plans, giving users the option to pay to extend the 15-hour limit or purchase the entire book.

Partnering with major publishing companies such as Penguin Random House, HarperCollins, Hachette, and Simon & Schuster, Spotify boasts an extensive collection of literary titles. According to the company, it is now the largest subscription-based audiobook streaming platform on the market.

This update comes amidst Spotify’s recent conflict with Apple over in-app audiobook purchases. By allowing users to purchase audiobooks through its app, Spotify would have to give 30% of the revenue to Apple. However, with the new feature, users can now enjoy 15 hours of audiobook listening each month without any additional costs.

In addition to the audiobook update, Spotify has been launching numerous new features throughout the year. In the previous month, they introduced Showcase, a tool that enables artists to pay for music promotion on the platform’s homepage.

Spotify’s CEO, Daniel Ek, also commented on the topic of artificial intelligence (AI) in music. He clarified that the streaming service has no plans to ban AI-generated content completely, addressing a controversial debate in the industry.

