TikTok User Discovers Spotify’s AI Playlist Feature

A user on TikTok recently stumbled upon an interesting feature in the Spotify Library App—a potential AI Playlist feature. Although Spotify has not officially announced this feature, the user’s video seems to show a text box that enables users to add prompts for the generative AI to create listening suggestions and playlists. This discovery has sparked speculation about a future release on the popular streaming platform.

Spotify has been heavily investing in AI technology recently. Earlier this year, they released the Personal DJ feature, which allows users to access a virtual DJ powered dynamic AI voice technology. The company has expressed their interest in personalization and has made it clear that AI plays a significant role in their future plans.

Interestingly, Spotify’s investment in automation comes at a time when the company has announced job cuts. Daniel Ek, the CEO of Spotify, stated that these job cuts are part of a strategic reorientation and not a step back. Although it is unclear if the investment in AI is directly related to the redundancies, it seems that AI will continue to be a fundamental part of Spotify’s future.

Spotify has had a busy year, focusing on user listening analytics and personalization. Their annual “Spotify Wrapped” feature was recently released, allowing subscribers to check their most popular songs and explore popular tracks across the platform.

As Spotify continues to innovate and explore new technologies, it will be fascinating to see how AI plays a role in enhancing the user experience and shaping the future of the streaming giant.