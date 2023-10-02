Spotify’s Supremium Tier: What to Expect

Spotify made waves earlier this year when it announced its plans for a CD-quality lossless music streaming experience called Spotify HiFi. While the release date for HiFi is still uncertain, Spotify has now revealed more details about its Supremium tier, which is expected to be an enhanced version of HiFi.

The Spotify HiFi plan aims to meet the growing demand for high-quality music streaming. Currently, when you stream music on Spotify, the service compresses the audio to reduce bandwidth usage. However, with HiFi, Spotify promises to deliver CD-quality lossless audio on smartphones, desktops, and Spotify Connect-enabled speakers.

According to reports, the Supremium tier will offer more than just lossless audio. Users can expect advanced features like AI-powered playlist creation, customizable playlists based on beats per minute, and 30 hours of audiobook listening per month. Additionally, a soundcheck add-on will provide insights into listening patterns and preferences.

While the exact release date for Spotify HiFi remains unknown, reports suggest that it will arrive later this year. The availability of HiFi may be limited to specific regions initially, with the US and Europe likely to be the first to experience the new tier.

As for the pricing of Spotify HiFi, speculation suggests it could be around $15 to $20 per month, but the exact price is yet to be confirmed. Spotify may also offer a free trial to existing subscribers to try out the HiFi plan.

In terms of sound quality, Spotify has previously offered 1,411kbps streams to Premium subscribers, which is a considerable improvement over the current audio quality of 320kbps. However, Tidal, a competitor known for its high-quality audio, may have the upper hand with its HiFi and Master settings, which offer CD-quality lossless audio streaming at higher bitrates.

Spotify HiFi’s library has not been detailed, but competitors like Qobuz and Amazon offer around 60 million tracks in CD quality. With Spotify’s vast catalog of over 100 million songs, it can be expected that the HiFi library will be extensive and diverse.

As the music streaming market becomes more competitive, Spotify is making strides to maintain its position as the leading platform. The introduction of the Supremium tier and the long-awaited HiFi plan will provide Spotify users with an elevated music streaming experience. It remains to be seen how Spotify’s implementation of lossless audio will compete with rivals like Tidal, but it is an exciting development for music enthusiasts seeking superior sound quality.

