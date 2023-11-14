Spotify Targets Younger Listeners with New Audiobook Service

Spotify has launched a new audiobook service in an attempt to attract listeners away from Amazon’s Audible. The music streaming giant now offers premium users in the UK access to over 200,000 audiobooks as part of their monthly subscription. Users can listen to as many audiobooks as they like, for up to 15 hours, and can also purchase additional 10-hour top-ups. This new service, called Spotify Audiobooks, was already rolled out in the United States last week and offers tailored “booklists” similar to the playlists it offers for music.

In an effort to appeal to younger users, Spotify has curated booklists that engage with TikTok and Instagram trends. The service offers booklists such as “Trending-on-Social” that recommends books popularized under the “BookTok” hashtag. They also recommend audiobooks that appeal to the inner influencer, including reimagined Greek mythology stories and steamy romances. The lists feature authors like Taylor Jenkins Reid whose works became popular on platforms like “BookTok”. Spotify also offers booklists catered to fans of certain pop artists, such as an “audiobook companion piece” for Billie Eilish fans that walks through the highlights of her life and career.

Spotify’s goal with this audiobook expansion is to attract younger users from Amazon’s Audible service. They believe that standalone audiobook apps like Audible feel dated and lack flexibility. David Kaefer, Spotify’s VP of business affairs and Audiobooks, stated, “We want our customers to have flexibility in what they listen to. If I want to dive in and out of music or podcasts or audiobooks, that’s all possible.” Spotify aims to provide a unique customer proposition with their curated booklists and personalized recommendations.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Spotify’s new audiobook service?

Spotify’s new audiobook service offers premium users access to over 200,000 audiobooks as part of their monthly subscription. Users can listen to as many audiobooks as they like, for up to 15 hours, and can purchase additional 10-hour top-ups.

What booklists does Spotify offer?

Spotify offers a variety of booklists, including “Trending-on-Social” which recommends books popularized under the “BookTok” hashtag. They also have booklists curated for fans of certain pop artists and book-to-screen adaptations.

What is Spotify’s goal with this audiobook expansion?

Spotify aims to attract younger users away from Amazon’s Audible service. They believe that standalone audiobook apps like Audible feel dated and lack flexibility. Spotify wants to provide a unique customer proposition with their curated booklists and personalized recommendations.

How does Spotify personalize content and make recommendations?

Spotify’s ability to personalize content is based on a user’s browsing and listening history. Their recommendations are served up in their “Home” feed and through curated booklists in the “Browse” section.