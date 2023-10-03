Spotify Expands into Audiobooks, Offers Over 150,000 Titles

Spotify, the popular music streaming service, has officially launched its highly anticipated audiobook feature in the UK and Australia. This new addition sees over 150,000 titles being added to Spotify’s vast library for Premium subscribers.

The company has struck deals with major publishers such as Penguin Random House, HarperCollins, and Hachette, as well as independent publishers like Dreamscape and Pushkin. As a result, Spotify’s audiobook collection will include works renowned authors such as Stephen King, J.R.R. Tolkien, Adam Kay, and Michelle Obama.

According to Spotify’s research, celebrity book club picks are the most popular genre among audiobook listeners, followed closely business, comedy, true crime, and self-help. The ability to multitask while listening, as well as the option to listen at bedtime, are key factors driving the appeal of audiobooks for users.

Spotify Premium subscribers will receive 15 hours of audiobook listening as part of their existing subscription. Additional listening time can be purchased in ten-hour increments, with Spotify recommending the use of its sleep timer feature to optimize usage. The company has not specified the exact cost of these additional time chunks.

Audiobooks can also be downloaded for offline listening, and the Spotify app includes automatic bookmarking to save your progress. The audiobooks will have a dedicated section on the app’s homepage and will also be searchable.

With this expansion, Spotify has successfully ventured into the audiobook market, building upon its existing library of 100 million tracks and 5 million podcasts. The company boasts a massive user base of 515 million monthly users, out of which 210 million are Premium subscribers.

While the audiobook feature is currently limited to the UK and Australia, Spotify has plans to roll it out to its US Premium subscribers in the near future, although no official date has been announced.

