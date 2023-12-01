New Regulations Could Impact Global Streaming Services

Global streaming services like Spotify and Netflix continue to voice concerns over proposed regulations in Canada that would require them to make financial contributions to the local content industry. The Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) held a hearing to gather the perspectives of streaming services on these plans. While Spotify’s head of Canada, Nathan Wiszniak, emphasized the company’s existing investments in Canadian music and culture, Olivia Regnier, Spotify’s senior director of European Policy, expressed concerns about the potential consequences of additional payments. Regnier warned that these payments could lead to reduced resources for editorial and promotional programs in Canada or force the company to raise prices for Canadian consumers. Netflix’s director of public policy in Canada, Stéphane Cardin, echoed these concerns, stating that initial contributions could displace current investments made the service in Canada.

The spotlight on Canada’s plans for the streaming economy is not unique to this hearing. Earlier this year, Canada’s C-11 bill, also known as the Online Streaming Act, faced criticism from industry figures such as YouTube’s Lyor Cohen and former Spotify chief economist Will Page. The potential impact of these changes extends beyond Canada, as other countries may consider similar regulations requiring streaming services to commit to promoting and funding local content.

While it is important for Spotify and Netflix to express their views and outline their existing investments, they must be cautious not to come across as threatening to withdraw their support if regulations do not align with their interests. Such actions could fuel criticism from politicians and regulators who argue for stricter rules on global streaming platforms.

