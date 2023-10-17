SportsEngine Introduces SportsEngine Play: A New Era of Streaming Video for Youth Sports

SportsEngine, the software used to manage teams and leagues in youth sports programs, is unveiling a new feature called SportsEngine Play. This innovative service brings a new era of streaming video to the platform, allowing parents and participants to record and share videos of sporting events.

SportsEngine Play provides two main functionalities. Users can capture and share videos of sporting events, whether using a cell phone or a dedicated system installed at the venue. These videos can be streamed live or accessed later on demand. Additionally, SportsEngine Play will contain a wide range of on-demand content for developmental and training purposes, featuring world-class athletes such as Michael Phelps, Larry Fitzgerald, Shaun White, Maria Sharapova, Kerri Walsh Jennings, and Justin Jefferson.

Brett MacKinnon, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Youth and Recreational Sports at NBC Sports Next, expressed excitement about the launch of SportsEngine Play. He stated that the aim is to provide a premier streaming platform for youth and amateur sports, offering personalized video content and the best instructional and player development videos.

SportsEngine Play offers three tiers of access. The free plan allows users to view live-streamed content. The Premier plan, priced at $10 per month or $80 per year (with a 20% discount), provides access to live and on-demand games, as well as the ability to create highlight videos. The All Access plan, available for $10 per month (with a 50% discount) or $80 per year (with a 60% discount), includes all the features of the Premier plan and adds hundreds of hours of content from pro athletes, instructional and developmental content from athletes and organizations, and access to premier amateur sports competitions.

In addition to content from pro athletes, SportsEngine Play will also offer videos from organizations like USA Hockey, Diamond Allegiance Baseball, and the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency’s TrueSport program.

While SportsEngine Play is not intended to replicate the experience of streaming live sports on platforms like Netflix, it aims to provide a comprehensive streaming solution for youth and amateur sports. With its personalized video content and access to instruction from world-class athletes, SportsEngine Play aims to inspire and empower young athletes in their pursuit of sporting excellence.

Sources:

– NBC Sports Next