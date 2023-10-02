The Fragmentation of Sports Broadcast Rights: A Growing Trend in Western Markets

The broadcast rights to popular sports competitions in major Western markets are becoming increasingly fragmented as streaming services look to live sports coverage to boost engagement and subscriptions. A recent report Ampere Analysis highlights the changing viewing habits that are driving this proliferation of streaming services. Rightsholders are capitalizing on the rise in potential buyers to grow their media rights revenues.

The report reveals that between 2014 and 2022, the total annual media rights spend in the US, UK, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, and Australia increased 68%, from $20.8 billion to $34.9 billion. The fragmentation of the media market has allowed broadcasters to share the financial burden and invest in rights to sports properties. This benefits both traditional TV players facing financial pressures and new streaming entrants striving for profitability.

Sports bodies are also taking advantage of the fragmented media market repackaging the rights to sporting competitions and attracting bids from both linear and digital broadcasters. This strategy has successfully driven revenue growth, making sports more accessible to casual fans. However, Ampere acknowledges that fragmentation also poses significant financial barriers for core sports audiences.

The report highlights Germany as a clear example of the fragmentation trend. Since 2014, the number of broadcasters with rights to the top 10 sports competitions has more than doubled from three to seven. While Sky Deutschland remains the market leader, its share of rights spend across the top 10 competitions has decreased from 62% in 2014 to 40% in 2022. At the same time, streaming service DAZN’s share has more than trebled, reaching 26% in 2022.

Daniel Harraghy, senior analyst at Ampere, emphasizes the impact of shifting viewing habits on the sports broadcasting market. New buyers entering the industry have the potential to increase competition in rights auctions, benefiting sports bodies. However, the industry must consider the additional cost barriers that come with this strategy to avoid amplifying piracy issues and subscriber churn for some services.

In conclusion, the fragmentation of sports broadcast rights is an ongoing trend in Western markets driven changing viewing habits and the rise of streaming services. While this trend increases accessibility and revenue growth, it also presents financial challenges for core sports audiences. The industry must navigate these complexities to ensure a sustainable and profitable future for sports broadcasting.

