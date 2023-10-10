Sports Reporter Loses Job Over Support for Palestine

A sports reporter in Philadelphia, Jackson Frank, has been let go from his position at PhillyVoice.com after expressing his support for the Palestinian cause on social media. Frank’s departure came after he responded to a tweet the Philadelphia 76ers basketball team expressing solidarity with Israel amid the escalating violence in the region.

In response to the 76ers tweet, Frank quoted it and added, “This post sucks! Solidarity with Palestine always.” Although he has since deleted the tweet, it was enough to cost him his job.

The situation in the Middle East has exposed divisions within the US, traditionally a strong ally of Israel. Pro-Palestinian and pro-Israeli protests have taken place in several cities, highlighting the growing polarization.

US President Joe Biden has condemned the attacks on Israel and expressed support for the country. Republicans, however, have accused the Biden administration of being “complicit” in the attacks suggesting that the lifting of sanctions on Iran funded Hamas.

It is worth noting that Frank was not the only media figure to face consequences for expressing support for Palestine. Playboy Magazine terminated its partnership with Lebanese American social media influencer Mia Khalifa after she expressed solidarity with Palestine in the wake of the Hamas attacks.

While American sympathies have historically leaned towards Israel, recent polls suggest a shift in public opinion. A Gallup poll conducted in March indicated that more Democrats now sympathize with the Palestinian cause, while Republicans still overwhelmingly support Israel.

Sources:

– PhillyVoice.com CEO Hal Donnelly

– New York Post

– The Daily Beast

– Gallup poll conducted in March

[Note: We apologize for the limited sources provided as per the user’s request.]