Global Sports Fans Yearn for More Content, but Face Challenges in Accessing It

A recent survey conducted Altman Solon’s 2023 Global Sports Media Survey has revealed that sports fans around the world are hungry for more sports video content. However, they often face difficulties in accessing it due to the fragmented nature of the sports video market. The survey, which involved more than 2,500 sports fans from prominent global markets, found that 59% of respondents currently struggle to find or afford the sports content they want to watch. Additionally, 56% of participants expressed a desire to consume more sports video content if it were readily available.

The rise of online streaming services has transformed the landscape of sports broadcasting. Major players like Amazon, Google, and Apple TV+ have secured significant broadcasting rights deals with professional sports leagues, making live games more accessible to viewers. In the United States, fans also have the option to watch international sports leagues like the English Premier League and domestic women’s leagues like the WNBA through cable channels and streaming platforms.

Despite the abundance of sports content, the industry’s current distribution structure poses challenges for fans eager to discover and access their desired content. Among the sports fans who encounter difficulties accessing live sports content, 35% find it too expensive, 30% are unsure which channels to watch, and 28% struggle to identify the platforms that provide the content they seek.

Addressing this issue, Altman Solon Director David Dellea suggested that some form of industry consolidation, such as audience aggregation or content democratization, could benefit both the industry and sports fans. The survey also included insights from over 150 global sports media executives. According to these executives, the top priorities for a changing industry include facilitating content aggregation, improving content promotion, and fostering flexible pricing to enhance global accessibility.

Furthermore, the executives highlighted a transformation in the way consumers engage with sports. More than half (56%) of the professionals expect a shift toward a more fluid and athlete-driven fandom, rather than traditional team loyalty. Modern sports fans now base their decisions on athletes’ on-field performance, off-field personalities, or social media presence.

The survey also revealed interesting trends among global sports fans. Regardless of age, fans tend to multitask on digital media while watching sports, with browsing the internet (57%), using social media (50%), and messaging (43%) being the most common activities. Younger fans, in particular, spend 1.5 times more hours online compared to their older counterparts, emphasizing the need for sports media to provide multi-platform content experiences.

As the sports media landscape continues to evolve, it is essential to recognize the changing preferences of fans. Their consumption habits differ significantly from previous generations, with factors like athlete performance and brand presence playing a more significant role in their fandom.

FAQ

Q: What percentage of sports fans struggle to find or afford the sports content they want to watch?

A: According to Altman Solon’s 2023 Global Sports Media Survey, 59% of sports fans currently face difficulties in finding or affording the sports content they desire.

Q: How can the sports industry make content more globally accessible?

A: The survey, which involved insights from global sports media executives, identified facilitating content aggregation (65%), improving content promotion (64%), and fostering flexible pricing (58%) as the top ways to enhance global accessibility.

Q: How do modern sports fans make decisions about which sports to follow?

A: Unlike previous generations, modern sports fans base their decisions on factors like athletes’ on-field performance, off-field personalities, or social media presence rather than traditional team loyalty.

Q: What activities do global sports fans engage in while watching sports?

A: The survey found that global sports fans often multitask on digital platforms while watching sports, with browsing the internet (57%), using social media (50%), and messaging (43%) being the most common activities.

Q: How can sports media cater to the preferences of younger fans?

A: As younger fans spend 1.5 times more hours online compared to older fans, sports media must provide multi-platform content experiences to capture their attention effectively.