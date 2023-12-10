Shohei Ohtani Signs Record-Breaking Deal with LA Dodgers

In a groundbreaking move, Japanese baseball star Shohei Ohtani has signed a historic $700 million 10-year contract with the LA Dodgers. This deal has solidified Ohtani as one of the highest-paid athletes in the world and has made him a part of sports history. The magnitude of this contract is comparable to the likes of basketball icon LeBron James and football legend Lionel Messi.

Ohtani took to Instagram to express his gratitude to the Los Angeles Angels, stating that they will always hold a special place in his heart. He also emphasized his commitment to pushing himself forward not only for the Dodgers but also for the entire baseball world throughout his playing career.

The 29-year-old designated hitter has long been recognized as one of the best in the game. His popularity and ability made him highly sought after in the market, leading to a fierce bidding war for his services. Ohtani’s departure from the Los Angeles Angels as a free agent triggered weeks of speculation about his future, eventually culminating in his historic deal with the Dodgers.

The announcement of Ohtani’s move has garnered reactions from sports celebrities and fans. Enrique Hernandez of the Red Sox jokingly requested assistance in picking up jaws from the floor upon hearing the news. NFL legend JJ Watt was left speechless the magnitude of the deal. Additionally, NL Rookie of the Year Michael Harris II expressed his astonishment through a series of emojis. Magic Johnson, an iconic athlete and part-owner of the Dodgers, voiced his satisfaction with Ohtani’s decision to join the team.

As Ohtani embarks on this new chapter in his career, all eyes will be on him to see how he performs under the weight of his record-breaking contract. The expectations are high, but if history is any indication, Ohtani is more than capable of exceeding them.