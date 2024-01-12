St. Thomas Sports Spectacular: A Night of Entertainment and Giving Back

Former professional athletes and sports celebrities are gearing up for the highly anticipated St. Thomas Sports Spectacular, an event that not only provides entertainment but also raises funds for a great cause. Despite the challenges posed the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s event is set to return for its 44th installment on January 18, bringing together athletes, fans, and supporters in St. Thomas.

The event has a long history of giving back to the community, having raised over $750,000 for various projects since its establishment in 1978. This year, all proceeds will be donated to support St. Thomas Special Olympic athletes and Community Living Elgin, an organization that helps individuals with intellectual disabilities.

Chairperson Gary Clarke, the sole remaining member from the inaugural event, expressed his excitement for the event’s return. He mentioned that the appetite for such gatherings is still strong in St. Thomas, despite the challenges faced over the past year. Clarke hopes to raise between $15,000 and $20,000 per organization, aiming for a successful fundraising outcome.

The St. Thomas Sports Spectacular offers much more than just sports-related activities. Attendees can look forward to a meet and greet with sports celebrities, autograph signings, silent auctions, and a delightful dinner. This year’s event also features David Merry, a professional magician and comedian, as the headliner, promising a night of entertainment for everyone, whether they are sports enthusiasts or not.

To attend the St. Thomas Sports Spectacular, purchase your tickets for $95 through the event’s official website. The event will take place at St. Anne’s Centre on Morrison Dr. from 5 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. Be part of a memorable evening that combines entertainment, philanthropy, and community spirit as St. Thomas comes together to support its Special Olympic athletes and those with intellectual disabilities.