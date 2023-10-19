Sportradar Chosen Tennis Channel to Power New Streaming Platform

Tennis Channel has partnered with Sportradar to develop and launch a direct-to-consumer streaming platform. This new platform will provide tennis fans in the United States with access to Tennis Channel’s 24/7 linear-channel, live and on-demand matches, and original programming. Expected to be available in early 2024, the platform will offer a seamless, user-friendly experience with dynamic data integrations and a range of features.

Sportradar, using its award-winning OTT solution, will manage the end-to-end workflow of Tennis Channel’s DTC service. This includes UX design, development of connected TV apps, and integration of relevant third parties. The platform will be scalable to meet the growing demand of Tennis Channel’s subscriber base.

Key features of the platform include multi-channel video programming distributor integration and dynamic advertising integration for effective monetization. The integration with MVPD will allow authenticated cable customers to access the service. Sportradar has more than 15 years of experience as a sports OTT provider and has worked with organizations such as the NHL, B1G Network, and FanDuel.

Andy Reif, Senior Vice President of Tennis Channel International, expressed excitement about bringing Tennis Channel’s flagship linear channel directly to tennis fans in the US through the new streaming platform. Sportradar’s industry-leading OTT solution will provide the tools and capabilities to meet the needs of fans.

Sources: Tennis Channel, Sportradar

Definitions: DTC (direct-to-consumer), UX (user experience), OTT (over-the-top), MVPD (multi-channel video programming distributor)