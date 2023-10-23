Sportradar to Power Tennis Channel’s Direct-to-Consumer Platform

Sportradar, a Swiss-based sports tech firm, has been awarded the contract to provide the streaming service for the Tennis Channel’s upcoming direct-to-consumer (DTC) platform in the US. The goal of the partnership is to offer tennis fans comprehensive coverage of the sport through live and on-demand matches, as well as original programming.

Sportradar will leverage its over-the-top (OTT) streaming platform to deliver the service. This includes developing the user experience (UX) design, creating connected TV apps for popular platforms like Samsung TV, Fire TV, Roku, and Apple TV, and managing the backend infrastructure of the platform. The integration of a multi-channel video programming distributor will also enable effective monetization.

Patrick Mostboeck, SVP of Audiovisual at Sportradar, expressed excitement about the collaboration, stating, “Tennis fans in the US deserve a dynamic viewing experience that delivers the best tennis content and live matches right to their fingertips.” He added, “With Sportradar’s industry-leading data-driven, end-to-end OTT solution, Tennis Channel will have all the tools and capabilities to meet the needs of their fans all over the US.”

This partnership between Sportradar and Tennis Channel builds upon their existing relationship. Since 2019, Sportradar has provided global data and international OTT services for Tennis Channel. By expanding their collaboration, Tennis Channel aims to bring its flagship linear channel directly to a broader US audience through a best-in-class streaming platform.

The launch of the Tennis Channel’s DTC platform next year will seize the opportunity to engage tennis enthusiasts with thousands of hours of content and a continuous 24/7 streaming experience. This development is expected to transform the way tennis is consumed and appreciated fans in the US.

