How to Watch the MLS Match Between Sporting KC and Houston: Kick-Off Time and Team News

Sporting Kansas City has faced ups and downs in their current MLS season, with two wins and two losses in their previous four matches. This puts them in the 11th spot in the table. However, a win against Houston Dynamo could change their standing and potentially put them in contention for a spot in the Final Series play-offs. They would be level on points with Portland, with only goal difference separating them.

On the other hand, Houston Dynamo is currently sitting in the fourth spot in the Western Conference. With an impressive record of five wins and two draws in their previous seven games, they are confident in their ability to make it to the Final Series. They are also looking to secure their position in the top half of their conference with five games left to play.

The match between Sporting KC and Houston Dynamo is scheduled to kick off at 8:30 pm ET / 5:30 pm PT. The game will be available to stream on Apple TV.

In terms of team news, Sporting Kansas City has some defensive struggles as young defender Kayden Pierre has been sidelined for most of the year. Right-back Graham Zusi is also expected to sit out due to a hamstring issue, and American defender Kortne Ford is recovering from an Achilles tendon injury.

On the other side, Houston Dynamo’s Mexican veteran Hector Herrera had a stellar performance in their previous game and is expected to shine once again. Tate Schmitt is unavailable due to a cruciate ligament rupture, and Nigerian forward Ifunanyachi Achara, who joined from Toronto, is nursing a knee injury and awaits his Houston debut.

In head-to-head records, Sporting Kansas City has won two games against Houston Dynamo, while the latter has only won once against Saturday’s host.

