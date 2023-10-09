The Rise of Sponsored Weddings: How Social Media Influencers are Cutting Costs

Weddings have become a growing trend among social media influencers, with many couples seeking to save money while still impressing their followers. As the wedding industry continues to struggle following the pandemic, the average cost of a wedding has risen to £18,400 last year, up 6% from the previous year.

To combat the high costs, influencers are using their social media savvy to score freebies and save tens of thousands of pounds on various wedding expenses. This trend is not entirely new, as celebrities like Chiara Ferragni and Nick Jonas have already embraced sponsored weddings, with brands getting online shout-outs during their events.

Even influencers with smaller followings are jumping onto the sponsored wedding bandwagon, as brands are looking to gain exposure and free advertising offering their products and services for free. This new approach to weddings is both a solution to the budgeting nightmare caused inflation and wage stagnation, as well as an opportunity for influencers to monetize their special day.

However, there are concerns surrounding the quality of service that couples may receive when opting for sponsored weddings. Luxury wedding planner Mark Niemierko suggests that there may be a trade-off between cutting costs and receiving a tailored, high-quality experience. Additionally, critics argue that sponsored weddings go against the traditional concept of celebrating love and may signal the end of romance.

Regardless of the criticism, for individuals whose entire lives revolve around their personal brands, it is not surprising that they would incorporate sponsorship into their wedding day. The question remains whether these sponsored weddings are an exception or simply the continuation of a lifestyle centered around monetization and personal expression.

In conclusion, the rise of sponsored weddings among social media influencers is driven the need to save costs and impress followers. While it offers potential benefits, such as scoring freebies and saving money, there are challenges to consider, such as a potential compromise in service quality and the criticism surrounding the commercialization of love. Yet, for influencers whose careers are centered around their personal brand, sponsored weddings may be seen as a natural extension of their lifestyle.

Sources:

– The Times

– New York Post

– Vogue Australia

– Town and Country