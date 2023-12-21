Common Estate Planning Mistakes to Avoid

Many celebrities, despite their wealth and fame, have made significant mistakes when it comes to estate planning. These mistakes have led to legal complications and disputes that can last for years. In order to prevent such issues, it is important to learn from these celebrities’ errors and avoid making the same ones yourself.

Failing to Fund the Trust

Michael Jackson, for example, had a well-thought-out estate plan that included a trust to protect his assets. However, he failed to officially “fund the trust” before his death, resulting in his estate going through probate court. To avoid this mistake, it is crucial to link your financial accounts to your trust and ensure it is properly funded. By naming the trust as the beneficiary of your accounts, you can ensure a smooth transition of funds to your beneficiaries.

Choosing the Wrong Type of Trust

Whitney Houston made the mistake of choosing a testamentary trust, which requires settlement in probate court after death. This made her will and other documents open to the public. Instead, she could have created a revocable family trust that would have avoided probate and provided asset protection for her daughter and any unborn children. When planning your estate, consider the different types of trusts available and choose the one that best suits your needs.

Disregarding Estate Taxes

James Gandolfini’s failure to consider estate taxes led to a massive combined federal and state tax rate of 55% on 80% of his assets. To avoid this, he could have left 100% of his assets to his wife tax-free and established trusts for their children and family friends. It is important to discuss your estate plans with your spouse and attorney to strategize and minimize any potential tax obligations.

Failing to Name Powers of Attorney

Etta James named her son as her power of attorney, but her husband argued that his appointment was invalid due to her Alzheimer’s diagnosis. It is crucial to establish your financial and health-care powers of attorney well in advance and consider naming successors. This ensures that your wishes are respected even if your first choice is unable or unwilling to serve.

Making Verbal Promises

Marlon Brando made a verbal promise to his housekeeper that he would give her his home, but this was not reflected in his will. Without a written provision in the estate plan, the housekeeper received nothing. It is essential to establish any commitments or wishes in writing as part of your will or trust to ensure their validity in the court of law.

In conclusion, regardless of the size of your estate, it is crucial to establish a well-thought-out estate plan that reflects your wishes. Learn from the mistakes of celebrities and contact an experienced attorney to guide you through the estate planning process.