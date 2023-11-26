Russia Pursues Meta Spokesman on Wanted List Amidst Ongoing Tensions

Russia has escalated its crackdown on Meta, the U.S. technology company that owns popular social media platforms Facebook and Instagram. The country’s interior ministry has added Andy Stone, the communications director of Meta, to its wanted list, according to an online database. Stone’s inclusion comes in the wake of Russia’s classification of Meta as a “terrorist and extremist” organization, leading to potential criminal charges against Russian residents using Meta’s platforms.

Although the database does not provide specific details of the case against Stone, it states that he is wanted on criminal charges. The incident came to light recently, with Russian media outlets reporting Stone’s inclusion in the wanted list. Russian investigative authorities had launched a criminal investigation into Meta earlier this year, accusing the company of inciting violence against Russians following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Stone had announced temporary changes to Meta’s hate speech policy following the invasion, allowing for “forms of political expression that would normally violate (its) rules, like violent speech such as ‘death to the Russian invaders.'” However, Stone emphasized that calls for violence against Russian civilians would remain banned. Media reports suggest that an unspecified Russian court issued an arrest warrant for Stone on charges of “facilitating terrorism” earlier this month.

The escalating tensions between Russia and Meta have resulted in the banning of popular Western social media platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, and X (formerly known as Twitter), in Russia. These platforms can only be accessed through virtual private networks (VPNs). Furthermore, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has been formally barred from entering Russia since April 2022.

As the feud continues, the implications for free speech and online expression in Russia remain in question. The targeting of Meta and its spokesperson underscores the Russian government’s determination to exert control over the digital landscape and silence dissenting voices.