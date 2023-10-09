The Capital Markets board imposes fine for stock market manipulation on social media

The Capital Markets Board (SPK) has fined an individual with a significant social media following approximately 3.9 million Turkish Liras ($141,200) for alleged stock market manipulation. Halil İbrahim Babadağı, through his social media account, provided advice to his followers regarding buying or holding certain stocks. The fine was issued as a result of an investigation conducted the SPK between July 3 and 17.

Babadağı sold shares of various companies, including Oyak Cement Factories, Martı Hotels & Marinas, Europen, Alarko Real Estate Investment Trust, Tureks Tourism, Petkim Holding, Galata Wind Energy, Karsan Automotive, and Aksa Energy, after giving buy or hold recommendations on social media platforms.

The SPK’s decision to impose the penalty is based on the Market Disruptive Actions Communiqué numbered VI-104.1. According to this communiqué, it is considered market-distorting when individuals make comments or recommendations about capital market instruments through mass media channels like newspapers, television, or the internet. The communiqué also states that individuals must refrain from selling or buying these instruments for five business days after issuing a recommendation.

The SPK’s head, İbrahim Ömer Gönül, has expressed the board’s determination to crack down on market manipulation through social media. He stated that they have detected instances of shares being manipulated under the guise of educational content on social media platforms. Gönül emphasized that the SPK will continue to take strict measures and request the closure of accounts that mislead investors and distort market dynamics.

This case highlights the growing concern of stock market manipulation through social media. It serves as a reminder for investors to exercise caution when adopting investment strategies based solely on information obtained through social media platforms. It also emphasizes the responsibility of individuals with large social media followings to provide accurate and unbiased information to their audience.

