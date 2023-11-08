Introducing the Spigen Ultra Hybrid Zero One Cover for AirPods Pro 2: A Stylish and Protective Case

Looking for the perfect case to protect your AirPods Pro 2? Look no further than the Spigen Ultra Hybrid Zero One cover. Inspired the iconic iMac G3 designs, this transparent case not only safeguards your AirPods from accidental bumps and scratches but also adds a touch of style to your everyday carry.

The Ultimate Protection

Crafted from a combination of impact-resistant PolyCarbonate (PC) and Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU), the Spigen Ultra Hybrid Zero One cover ensures that your AirPods case remains protected at all times. It fits snugly around the case, providing a layer of cushioning with air-pockets around the corners.

Eye-Catching Graphics

Transparent cases have become increasingly popular in the world of technology and gaming, and the Zero One cover embraces this trend wholeheartedly. Featuring a faux transparent graphic, the cover outlines the internal components of the AirPods Pro 2, giving it a unique and visually appealing look.

Compatibility and Convenience

The Spigen Ultra Hybrid Zero One cover is designed to be compatible with both older versions of the AirPods Pro 2 with the lightning port and newer variants with the USB-C port. It even includes a transparent window that allows you to monitor the charging, battery, and connection status of your TWS earbuds.

Seamless Charging with MagSafe

Forget the hassle of tangled wires. The Zero One cover comes with strategically placed magnets that allow your AirPods case to seamlessly snap onto Apple’s MagSafe charger for instant charging. Additionally, it features six Phillips-head screws on the graphic, which serve as markings for the built-in magnets.

Carabiner Clip and Affordable Pricing

To enhance portability, the Ultra Hybrid Zero One cover includes a carabiner clip that you can either remove or use to securely attach your AirPods Pro 2 to your bag, pants, or jacket. The Spigen Ultra Hybrid Zero One cover is priced at $44.99 on Spigen’s official website, with the added benefit of a significant discount on their Amazon storefront.

Upgrade your AirPods Pro 2 with the Spigen Ultra Hybrid Zero One cover today and enjoy both style and protection in one sleek package.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ):

1. Can the Zero One cover fit any AirPods Pro 2 case variant?

Yes, the Zero One cover is designed to be compatible with both older versions of the AirPods Pro 2 with the lightning port and newer variants with the USB-C port.

2. Does the cover obstruct the charging and connection status LED on the AirPods case?

No, the Zero One cover includes a transparent window that allows you to see the charging, battery, and connection status of your AirPods Pro 2.

3. Can I use the Zero One cover with Apple’s MagSafe charger?

Absolutely! The Zero One cover features built-in magnets strategically placed to ensure seamless charging compatibility with Apple’s MagSafe charger.

4. Is the carabiner clip removable?

Yes, the carabiner clip included with the Ultra Hybrid Zero One cover can be easily removed or utilized to attach your AirPods Pro 2 to various belongings for added convenience.