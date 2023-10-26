Snapchat: Fostering Information Accuracy and Virtual Learning

Snapchat, the popular instant messaging app, made its way to the city of Florence, Italy, as founder and CEO Evan Spiegel addressed a packed audience of over 400 students from all over the country. The event was organized the Permanent Observatory of Young Publishers and delved into current topics such as artificial intelligence and the importance of promoting accurate information among younger generations.

Contrary to being labeled a social media platform, Snapchat positions itself as a tool against fake news. Spiegel highlighted the initial concept behind social networks, where content was meant to be shared among friends as stories and information. However, the advent of personalized algorithms based on artificial intelligence has led to the rapid spread of false and negative information, including conspiracy theories.

Snapchat, on the other hand, originated from Spiegel’s idea during his time as a student at Stanford University. Initially, the aim was to create software that facilitated the sharing of materials among students. Today, Snapchat maintains content moderation policies that verify the criteria for sharing, effectively avoiding the proliferation of inaccurate and false information. Recognizing the evolving nature of online information, Snapchat has chosen to support accurate reporting newspapers and media outlets to combat misinformation.

Spiegel also touched upon the topic of algorithms and artificial intelligence, expressing an overall optimistic outlook. While acknowledging the potential risks posed AI, including voice imitation for fraudulent activities and personalized dissemination of misinformation, he emphasized the need to focus on the current risks and conduct experiments to derive beneficial outcomes from AI advancements.

During the event, Spiegel received numerous questions from the young audience. When asked about his personal use of social platforms, he humorously responded that he relies on colleagues to inform him about Instagram posts. Addressing future possibilities for Snapchat, he mentioned the company’s decade-long collaboration with the education sector to develop virtual reality projects for use in schools. The goal is to provide shared experiences for students, even in potentially hazardous situations such as chemistry lessons involving risky reactions.

Lastly, Spiegel explained the rationale behind Snapchat’s ephemeral messaging feature. The app allows users to send fleeting text messages, photos, and videos that last only 24 hours. This approach aims to emulate real-life conversations, presenting a more natural and comfortable communication experience enhanced technology.

Overall, Snapchat’s presence in Florence highlighted its commitment to fostering information accuracy and exploring innovative educational opportunities through virtual reality.