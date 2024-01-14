Zendaya’s Instagram Activity Sparks Rumors about Relationship Status

Zendaya’s recent Instagram activity has left fans questioning the status of her relationship with Tom Holland, igniting rumors of a possible breakup. The actress unfollowed everyone on Instagram, including her boyfriend Holland, causing a significant drop in her following count. However, Holland wasted no time in addressing these rumors and clarifying the situation.

In a video obtained TMZ, Holland can be seen rushing towards his car, addressing the breakup speculation surrounding him and Zendaya. He emphatically denies the rumors, exclaiming, “No, no, no, no, absolutely not.” This statement from Holland should put to rest any doubts about their relationship.

While Zendaya’s decision to unfollow everyone on Instagram may have raised eyebrows, she dropped a hint about her upcoming projects. Alongside a poster for her film “Challengers” and New Year’s wishes, she announced the film’s April 26th release date. This has led fans to speculate that her unfollowing spree may be a part of a promotional tactic for the upcoming movie, directed Luca Guadagnino.

On the other hand, Holland, known for his minimal social media presence, has not shared anything on Instagram since November 2023. He has expressed his disinterest in keeping up with social media and mentioned deleting his Instagram for days at a time. This makes it challenging for fans to uncover any real-time updates about their relationship unless there is an official statement from either party.

While fans may be curious about the status of Holland and Zendaya’s relationship, it is essential to remember that celebrities often face intense scrutiny and speculation about their personal lives. As much as we may want a glimpse into their world, it is crucial to respect their privacy and await official confirmation or statement regarding any relationship developments.

In the meantime, fans can look forward to Zendaya’s forthcoming film “Challengers” and continue supporting both actors in their respective careers.