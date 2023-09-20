Netflix Announces Release Date for Spider-Man: No Way Home in the UK

Netflix has officially revealed that Spider-Man: No Way Home will be available for streaming in the United Kingdom starting on Sunday, October 15. Starring Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield, and Tobey Maguire, this highly anticipated film has already been streaming on Starz in the United States since July 15, 2022.

While the movie was previously accessible for streaming on Sky Cinema in the UK, fans will now have the opportunity to watch it on Netflix. In January 2023, Netflix added “The More Fun Stuff Version” of Spider-Man: No Way Home to their international markets, including Hong Kong, India, and Indonesia.

The availability of Spider-Man: No Way Home on Netflix in the UK is part of a larger deal between Sony Pictures and the streaming giant. After the release of No Way Home, Netflix secured the pay-one window rights to all of Sony’s latest films.

As for the United States, there are currently no plans for Spider-Man: No Way Home to stream on Netflix. Its release in December 2021, just one month before Sony’s films started streaming on Netflix, impacted its availability. However, other Sony Pictures releases like Uncharted, Morbius, and Bullet Train have made their way to Netflix for streaming in the US.

In addition to Spider-Man: No Way Home, Netflix will also be offering another Spidey story, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. The film will be available to stream on Netflix before eventually making its way to Disney+.

For those looking to satisfy their Spider-Man cravings on Netflix in the US, there are several other Peter Parker-centric movies available. Alongside the original Spider-Man trilogy (Spider-Man, Spider-Man 2, and Spider-Man 3), The Amazing Spider-Man 2 can also be streamed. Additionally, Spider-Man: Homecoming, Venom, and The Amazing Spider-Man are all available on Disney+.

