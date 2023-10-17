Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Swings to Netflix for Halloween

After a successful run at the box office, the superhero sequel, “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse,” is set to premiere on Netflix on October 31st, exclusively in the U.S.

Released Sony Pictures, the animated adventure film grossed $381 million in North America and $690 million globally. It became the sixth-highest grossing film of the year and surpassed the box office earnings of its predecessor, “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse,” within two weeks of its release. A third installment, titled “Beyond the Spider-Verse,” is planned to hit theaters in 2024.

Directed Joaquim Dos Santos, Justin K. Thompson, and Kemp Powers, the film continues the story of Miles Morales, a version of Spider-Man, as he travels through the Multiverse and encounters a team of Spider-People who are tasked with protecting its existence. The voice cast includes Shameik Moore as Miles Morales, along with Hailee Steinfeld, Brian Tyree Henry, Jake Johnson, Jason Schwartzman, and Issa Rae.

“Across the Spider-Verse” is one of the family-friendly films coming to Netflix this fall and winter. Other anticipated releases include “Best Christmas Ever,” a holiday charmer set to premiere on November 16th, Adam Sandler’s animated flick “Leo,” set for November 21st, the Jennifer Garner and Ed Helms-led film “Family Switch,” arriving on November 30th, and “Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget,” coming on December 15th.

