Sony’s Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Sets Netflix Premiere Date

Sony’s highly successful animated film Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is set to make its Netflix premiere on October 31, following its stellar run in theaters. The film, which became the highest-grossing film in the history of Sony Pictures Animation, earned over $690 million worldwide. While the release details in other territories have not been disclosed, it is expected to be available on Netflix in the United States.

Across the Spider-Verse is the first of two sequels to the 2018 Best Animated Feature Oscar winner, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. The film follows the adventures of Miles Morales, Brooklyn’s friendly neighborhood Spider-Man, as he reunites with Gwen Stacy and encounters a team of Spider-People whose mission is to protect the multiverse. When the heroes clash on how to handle a new threat, Miles must redefine what it means to be a hero in order to save his loved ones.

The film boasts a talented voice cast, including Shameik Moore, Hailee Steinfeld, Jake Johnson, Issa Rae, Daniel Kaluuya, and Oscar Isaac, among others. It was directed Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, and Justin K. Thompson, and was scripted Phil Lord & Christopher Miller and David Callaham.

Across the Spider-Verse’s Netflix premiere is part of Sony’s five-year licensing deal with the streaming platform, which has already seen a number of Sony titles become hits on Netflix. Other upcoming family-friendly titles as part of the deal include Best Christmas Ever, Leo, Family Switch, and Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget.

The release date for the third animated Spider-Man film, Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse, has been postponed due to the SAG-AFTRA strike, which made voice over work impossible to complete. A new release date has yet to be announced.

