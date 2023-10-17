Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Swings onto Netflix in October 2023

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, the highly anticipated sequel to 2018’s Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, will be making its way to Netflix in the U.S. on October 31, 2023. Netflix excitingly announced the news on Twitter, stating, “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse comes to Netflix in the U.S. on October 31!!!”

The first film, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, was a massive success, earning $690 million at the worldwide box office. In our review of the film, we praised its visual inventiveness and vibrant style, stating that it evolved the unique animation style established in the original.

This new installment follows the continued adventures of Miles Morales and Gwen Stacy as they search for their place in the multiverse. The plot is filled with relentless and exciting moments that showcase the chaos of creation, while still maintaining strong performances and character arcs for the beloved heroes.

Fans of Spider-Man have even more reason to celebrate this October, as Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is set to be released on PlayStation 5. Additionally, a collector’s edition of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse will be available for purchase on November 14, 2023, offering fans an exclusive way to commemorate the film.

With its upcoming release on Netflix, audiences will have the opportunity to once again experience the thrilling and visually stunning world of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.

Source: IGN (no URL provided)