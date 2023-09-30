Netflix’s latest update may disappoint fans eagerly waiting to watch Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse on the streaming platform. While October offers plenty of exciting superhero content, including the return of New York Comic Con and new episodes of The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, the highly anticipated Spider-Man sequel did not make the cut.

Ever since its release earlier this year, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse has garnered critical acclaim and a dedicated fanbase. However, viewers will have to wait a little longer to stream the movie from the comfort of their own homes.

In April 2021, Sony made a deal with Netflix granting the streaming giant the rights to stream Sony’s theatrical releases. Typically, under this agreement, Sony films arrive on Netflix approximately six months after their theatrical debut. With Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse hitting theaters on June 2, 2023, it is expected to make its way to Netflix in early December.

This December release would be an exciting addition to Netflix’s lineup, offering fans the opportunity to enjoy a hit movie during the holiday season. With a quieter month for comic book content, streaming Across the Spider-Verse in December would be a delightful treat for fans.

Despite the wait, it’s worth noting that Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is a true masterpiece. With its stunning animation, engaging storyline, and high stakes, the film has been hailed as one of the best of 2023 and even one of the greatest superhero movies ever.

While the movie may not be available on Netflix in October, fans can still look forward to other exciting content during the month. There are several other superhero titles and pop culture events to enjoy, ensuring that there’s plenty of entertainment to keep everyone engaged.

Sources:

– Article Title: Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Won’t Be Coming to Netflix in October

– Source: Netflix News

– Date Published: 09/30/2023

– Date Accessed: 09/30/2023