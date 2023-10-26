New Medical Marvel: TikTok User Discovers Unwanted Tenant Living in Her Ear

A recent TikTok video has captivated millions of viewers as a woman shares her shocking encounter with an uninvited guest in her ear. Desirae Kelly, a resident of Farmington, Missouri, documented her visit to the doctor’s office after experiencing an uncomfortable sensation in her ear. Little did she know that her discomfort was caused a creepy crawler.

In the viral video, Kelly, visibly shaken, waits anxiously for the nurse to examine her ear. The nurse confirms the presence of something curled up in her ear canal, sending Kelly into a sarcastic and embarrassed frenzy. As the video progresses, viewers are shocked to discover that the intruder was none other than a spider.

Kelly recounts her traumatic experience, explaining how she woke up in the middle of the night with a strange feeling in her ear. Initially dismissing it as the tassels on her comforter, she soon realized that something was indeed moving inside her ear. Concerned, Kelly sought medical attention at Urgent Care the following morning.

The discomfort persisted as the nurse attempted to flush out the uninvited guest. Suddenly, the spider made a daring escape, falling onto Kelly’s sweater. In a state of panic, Kelly screeched and ran across the doctor’s office, unable to contain her fear.

Despite the initial shock and embarrassment, Kelly has managed to find humor in the situation. TikTok users have flooded her video with comments expressing their own uneasiness and sympathy. Many viewers have even contemplated purchasing earplugs to avoid a similar ordeal.

While this shocking incident may seem rare and unusual, it serves as a reminder that unexpected encounters can happen at any time. If you ever experience unusual sensations or movements in your ear, it’s essential to seek professional medical help.

FAQ:

Q: Can a spider crawl into someone’s ear?

A: While it is unlikely for a spider to crawl into someone’s ear, it is not an entirely impossible scenario. In rare cases, small insects or spiders may find their way into the ear canal.

Q: What should I do if I feel something moving in my ear?

A: If you experience any unusual sensations or movements in your ear, it is advisable to seek medical attention. A healthcare professional can assess the situation and provide the necessary treatment.

Q: How can I prevent insects from entering my ear?

A: To prevent insects from entering your ear, it is best to avoid sleeping on the ground or in areas prone to insect infestations. Additionally, using earplugs may offer some protection.

Q: Can insects lay eggs in a person’s ear?

A: While it is possible for insects to lay eggs in a person’s ear, it is extremely rare. Nevertheless, seeking prompt medical attention is crucial if you suspect an insect or larvae has entered your ear.

Sources: Healthline.com, WebMD.com.