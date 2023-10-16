SpiceJet Clarifies No Knowledge of New Aviation Company

SpiceJet has issued a statement clarifying its lack of awareness regarding the formation of a new aviation company, Sirius India Airlines Private Limited, spouses of two key executives. The low-cost carrier asserted that the new entity would require its consent to initiate any business activities.

The newly established Sirius India Airlines Private Limited, incorporated in August 2023, has thus far remained inactive and has not engaged in any activities since its registration. The consent of SpiceJet Ltd would be mandatory for any future endeavors the company. The data obtained from company data platform Toflr reveals that Sirius India Airlines is an unlisted private company located in Delhi with an authorized share capital of ₹21 million and a total paid-up capital of ₹1 million.

The directors of Sirius India Airlines are disclosed as Meenakshi Kashyap and Ajay Bhatia. It is significant to note that Meenakshi Kashyap is the wife of Arun Kashyap, presently serving as the chief operating officer at SpiceJet. Ajay Bhatia, the second director, is the husband of Shilpa Bhatia, who holds the position of Chief Commercial Officer at SpiceJet.

SpiceJet expressed ignorance regarding the establishment of the new company and stated that discussions have taken place regarding the matter. However, the exact motive behind the formation of Sirius India Airlines remains unknown to SpiceJet. The airline has advised its executives to keep it informed about any relevant developments concerning the company.

The shares of SpiceJet witnessed an 11% decline on Monday, reaching ₹38.72 apiece, before closing 8.5% down at ₹39.89 per scrip on the BSE. A clarification was sought the stock exchange in response to the movement in share volume. SpiceJet clarified its position, asserting that there was no pending information or announcement from the company that could impact the stock price, except for the submission of unaudited financial results.

Sources: Mint, Toflr