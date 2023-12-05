Comedian Catherine Tate and Other Celebrities Settle Hacking Claims against News Group Newspapers

Several celebrities, including comedian Catherine Tate, radio presenter Chris Moyles, and Spice Girl Melanie Chisholm, have reached settlements after making hacking claims against News Group Newspapers, according to a High Court judge. During a recent hearing in London, lawyers representing the celebrities provided details of the settlements. The barrister representing News Group Newspapers, the publisher of The Sun and former publisher of the News of the World, apologized for the publication of articles that caused distress to Ms. Tate and made Ms. Chisholm feel paranoid and suspicious.

This is part of the ongoing litigation involving News Group Newspapers, which has previously settled a number of other claims. At the hearing, lawyers read agreed statements on behalf of the celebrities, but did not disclose any details of the damages awarded. It was revealed that former Boyzone member Shane Lynch, actor Mathew Horne, actor Keith Allen (father of singer Lily Allen), and survivor of the London July 7, 2005 bombings, Davinia Douglass, had also reached settlements.

Ms. Tate, who took legal action under the name Catherine Ford, claimed that her voicemail messages had been intercepted journalists working for News Group. She identified numerous articles published between 2005 and 2011 that contained her private information, causing her distress. Her lawyer, Christopher Hutchings, stated that Ms. Tate is a private person and was distressed the invasion of her privacy. News Group Newspapers agreed to apologize to Ms. Tate in open court for the invasion of her privacy but did not admit liability for the allegations of voicemail interception or other unlawful information gathering at The Sun.

Former Liberal Democrat cabinet minister Chris Huhne also settled a claim against News Group, as confirmed his presence at the hearing and subsequent statement outside the court. Details of the settlements, including the amount of damages awarded, were not disclosed during the proceedings.