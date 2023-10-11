Banks in Singapore Collaborate to Tackle Scams and Android Malware

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) has partnered with social media giant Meta to combat the increasing threat of scams and Android malware in the nation. Scammers have become increasingly sophisticated in their tactics, often using platforms like WhatsApp, Facebook, and Instagram to deceive victims through enticing offers and promotions.

According to recent statistics, there has been a 2.2% decrease in scam losses compared to the previous year, with a total loss of S$334.5 million ($244.8 million) in the first half of this year. However, the number of scam cases has surged 64.5% during the same period. Young adults aged 20 to 39 are the most vulnerable group, with 55% of scam cases resulting in losses less than or equal to S$2,000.

The top five methods employed scammers include messaging platforms, social media, phone calls, online shopping platforms, and SMS messages. Furthermore, there have been over 750 cases of Android device users falling victim to malware scams, resulting in losses of at least S$10 million. Some victims have even had their CPF savings affected.

In response to these issues, the police have taken timely enforcement action and are working closely with banks to track and recover funds. Collaboration with overseas law enforcement agencies has also been crucial in dismantling cross-border scam syndicates.

To raise awareness among customers, the police have joined forces with the Association of Banks in Singapore and relevant government agencies. They advise users to only install apps from official app stores and have enhanced fraud detection and blocking mechanisms with the help of banks. Banks like DBS, UOB, OCBC, and CitiBank have implemented stronger security measures to combat scams, including restricting access to digital services from unverified app stores.

Additionally, these banks have announced a new measure called “money lock.” This feature will allow customers to lock up a specific amount of funds, preventing them from being digitally transferred out of their accounts. This initiative will be unveiled November.

The collaboration between the SPF, Meta, and banks in Singapore aims to protect users from scams and Android malware. By raising awareness and implementing stronger security measures, they hope to reduce the number of victims and the amount of financial loss associated with these crimes.

