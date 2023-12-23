Large Vessels Continue to Violate Speed Limits, Putting Endangered Whales at Risk

A recent report Oceana, a conservation organization, has found that large vessels operating off the coasts of Georgia and the Carolinas are consistently exceeding the seasonal speed limits put in place to protect the endangered North Atlantic right whale. These speed limits were implemented the National Marine Fisheries Service in 2008 to protect the whales during their calving season, which runs from mid-November to mid-June.

According to Oceana’s report, 85% of watercraft at least 65 feet in length exceeded the maximum speed of 10 knots (11.5 mph) in the designated protective area. The report compiled data from Global Fishing Watch, a technology platform that tracks vessel movements using high-frequency radio signals.

The lack of compliance with the speed limits is a cause for concern as it poses a clear threat to the future of North Atlantic right whales. These whales rely on the warm waters off Georgia and the Southeast U.S. as their calving grounds, where mothers give birth and nurse their calves. The whales and their calves are particularly vulnerable to boat strikes when they are at the water’s surface.

While commercial cargo ships constituted 40% of the violations, it is important to note that the report does not link speeders with specific ports. However, considering the high percentage of violations in the area that includes the ports of Savannah and Brunswick, it is likely that a significant number of ships traveling to and from these ports are among the violators.

The issue of vessel strikes is not new and has been a primary threat to the survival of North Atlantic right whales. In the past six years alone, there have been a dozen confirmed fatalities from vessel strikes, and a total of 36 deaths have been recorded. Collisions with boats continue to be a major concern and contribute to the decline of the already critically endangered species.

To address this issue, Oceana recommends that the National Marine Fisheries Service expand right whale protections and ensure that existing regulations are enforced. They propose using technology, similar to the one used in their report, to track vessels and identify violators. Strict enforcement and compliance with speed limits are crucial in protecting these magnificent creatures and giving them a chance to recover their population.