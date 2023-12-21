Long Island Leads in Work-Zone Speed Camera Violations, Prompting Concerns

New York State data reveals that during the first six months of the work-zone speed camera program, the Long Island region had the highest number of violations in the state. Out of over 133,000 tickets issued statewide, Nassau and Suffolk counties accounted for more than 30% of the total violations. The Rochester-Finger Lakes area came close with 32,578 tickets, while New York City had 12,330 violations and the Albany region had 4,616.

The introduction of speed cameras in work zones aims to reduce construction-zone crashes and improve safety for workers. However, the high number of violations on Long Island has raised concerns among officials. Robert Sinclair Jr., the spokesperson for AAA Northeast, expressed astonishment at the staggering numbers and emphasized the need for drivers to slow down in construction zones.

From mid-April to the end of October, Long Island had 263 monitored worksites where mobile cameras on SUVs captured vehicles exceeding the speed limit more than 10 mph. The New York State Thruway, north of New York City, saw 37,779 tickets issued. In an effort to address repeat offenders, fines increase with each subsequent violation, starting at $50 and going up to $100 for additional tickets within 18 months. However, there are no points issued on drivers’ licenses for these violations.

Marc Herbst, executive director of the Long Island Contractors’ Association, called for stronger consequences for drivers who repeatedly speed in work zones, stating that they are jeopardizing the safety of workers. However, some residents on Long Island view the speed camera program as a revenue-generating scheme and believe that police officers should enforce speed limits instead.

In addition to the speed camera program, Operation Hardhat has been conducted this year, deploying police officers disguised as highway maintenance workers to issue tickets for various violations at active work zones. While these initiatives aim to improve work-zone safety, concerns and debates surrounding their effectiveness and motives continue.