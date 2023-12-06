Sped-Up Remixes Dominate TikTok: The Latest Trend Taking Over the Platform

In the ever-evolving world of TikTok, one trend continues to captivate users: sped-up remixes. According to TikTok’s year-end report, four of the most popular songs in the U.S. in 2023 were all sped-up versions of existing tracks. At the top of the list was a “more sped-up” rendition of Justine Skye’s “Collide,” followed up-tempo remixes of FIFTY FIFTY’s “Cupid,” PARTYNEXTDOOR’s “Her Way,” and Toosii’s “Favorite Song.”

The appeal of these sped-up remixes extends beyond the U.S. market, as U.K. listeners also embraced the trend. Alongside tracks like “Collide” and “Cupid,” U.K. TikTokers favored a sped-up version of George Ezra’s “Green Green Grass,” MEYY’s “Pretty,” and Raye and 070 Shake’s “Escapism.”

But why have these simple remixes become so popular? It all comes down to their effectiveness in catching attention and conveying the impact of the lyrics in a short timeframe. Steven Pardo, digital marketing director at Secretly Group, explains that in a video platform like TikTok, being able to get the message across quickly is advantageous.

Scott Plagenhoef, global head of music programming at Apple Music, agrees, stating that sped-up songs allow for more of a track to be heard within the time constraints of a TikTok video, aligning with the fast-paced nature of online content consumption.

Beyond their practicality, increasing the tempo of a song can also evoke different emotions, says popular TikToker and radio personality Josh “Bru” Brubaker. It’s an innovative way of experiencing well-known tracks in a fresh and exciting light.

The impact of these sped-up remixes can be seen in their influence on music charts. Thundercat’s “Them Changes,” Miguel’s “Sure Thing,” and Lady Gaga’s “Bloody Mary” are just a few examples of songs that have experienced chart surges thanks to their TikTok popularity.

Recognizing TikTok’s power to drive streaming activity, Billboard launched a TikTok Top 50 chart, highlighting the music making waves on the platform. This chart takes into account creations, video views, and user engagement to provide a clear picture of the music that is starting to trend on various streaming platforms.

While the majority of TikTok’s popular tracks fall under the hip-hop genre, with pop and R&B following closely behind, there is still room for original tempo songs to shine. PinkPantheress and Ice Spice’s “Boy’s a Liar Pt. 2,” Ohboyprince’s “Bounce When She Walk,” and Jain’s “Makeba” are a few examples of the diverse range of tracks enjoyed U.S. TikTok users.

As TikTok continues to shape the music industry and influence popular culture, it’s clear that sped-up remixes are here to stay. Their ability to capture attention, convey lyrics quickly, and elicit emotional responses has solidified their place as a dominant trend on the platform.