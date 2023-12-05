Mood Swings: Moody’s Downgrades China’s Sovereign Credit Outlook Amid Speculation on Social Media

Hours before Moody’s downgraded the outlook for China’s sovereign credit ratings, speculations were circulating on Chinese social media platform WeChat, indicating that such a move was imminent. The discussion revolved around rumors that Moody’s would downgrade China’s sovereign credit rating and make an announcement in the afternoon.

Moody’s decision to cut China’s government outlook to negative from stable was based on the growing evidence that authorities will have to intervene to support debt-laden local governments and state firms. This intervention poses risks to the country’s fiscal, economic, and institutional strength.

The impact of Moody’s potential downgrade on China’s economy was reflected in the slump of blue-chip stocks to nearly five-year lows. The talks of a possible downgrade Moody’s added to the concerns about the country’s growth, dampening sentiment during the session.

Credit rating agencies such as Moody’s, S&P Global, and Fitch sometimes face leaks of their rating actions before their scheduled release. These leaks can come from different sources and have occurred in various countries, including those with high institutional quality.

Commenting on the prevalence of ratings leaks, Alexander Michaelides, a professor of finance at Imperial College London, stated that leaks are quite common but challenging to prove. He has conducted research on the systematic leakage ahead of official sovereign debt rating announcements.

While leaks may be common, their source and accuracy can be difficult to determine. Moody’s spokesperson declined to comment on the matter, highlighting the challenges in pinning down the origin of such leaks.

As speculations continue to circulate on social media platforms, the impact of Moody’s downgrade on China’s sovereign credit outlook remains to be seen. The uncertainty surrounding the country’s economic growth and the potential risks associated with debt-laden sectors continue to cloud the future.