Jason Momoa Might Be Trading Aquaman for Lobo in the DCU

Speculation is swirling regarding Jason Momoa’s next move in the DC Extended Universe (DCEU), with rumors suggesting that he may be swapping his role as Aquaman for the fan-favorite character, Lobo. Natalia Safran, the wife of DC Studios’ co-CEO Peter Safran, fueled the speculation further when she responded affirmatively to a fan’s comment about bringing on Lobo. Given Safran’s close working relationship with Momoa and her response, it seems likely that there might be some truth to these rumors.

Momoa himself has expressed his fondness for the character of Lobo, even stating that he has always wanted to play the role. In an interview, he mentioned that Lobo was his favorite comic character and that it would be a perfect fit for him. While he hasn’t received an official offer yet, Momoa has made it clear that he would be more than willing to take on the role if given the opportunity.

Further adding fuel to the fire, James Gunn, co-CEO of DC Studios, recently liked fan art on social media depicting Momoa as Lobo. Although this might not be a definitive confirmation, it certainly has fans buzzing about the possibility of Momoa embodying the beloved anti-hero.

Lobo, created Roger Slifer and Keith Giffen, is an alien bounty hunter known for his immense strength, regenerative abilities, and love for violence. With his chalk-white skin, muscular build, and distinctive appearance, Momoa would be able to bring a fresh take to the character without being overshadowed his previous portrayal as Aquaman.

Known for his irreverent humor and chaotic nature, Lobo is a firm fan-favorite in the comic book world. It is highly speculated that any solo project featuring the character will embrace an R rating to stay true to his violent and rebellious nature.

While there is no official confirmation yet, the possibility of Momoa taking on the role of Lobo in the DCU has certainly captured the imagination of fans. Only time will tell if this speculation will turn into a reality, but it certainly promises an exciting future for both Momoa and the DC Extended Universe.