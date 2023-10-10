Xumo Stream Box: Spectrum Cable’s Solution for Cord-Cutting

Spectrum cable has introduced the Xumo Stream Box, a device aimed at slowing down consumers’ shift away from cable TV towards streaming services. The Stream Box, a joint venture between Comcast and Charter, allows customers to easily switch from cable TV to streaming video.

With the Xumo Stream Box, customers gain access to a wide range of subscription-based and ad-supported streaming apps, including popular services like Apple TV+, Disney+, Hulu, Netflix, and Prime Video. Spectrum executives describe the Stream Box as a simplified streaming experience, bringing together live TV and top streaming apps.

The most significant change with the Xumo Stream Box is the ability for customers to immediately see live video playing on the screen upon turning it on. This feature ensures that live TV is always easily accessible. In addition, the device incorporates voice search technology, enabling users to find programs using simple voice commands.

Families will appreciate the personalization options offered the Stream Box. Each family member can create multiple lists of their favorite shows and movies, regardless of whether the content is delivered live or on-demand. This feature provides a personalized destination for each family member to quickly access their preferred content.

Unlike traditional Spectrum cable boxes, the Xumo Stream Box can be purchased customers, offering more flexibility. Customers also have the option to lease to own or simply rent the device. New Spectrum video customers receive one device at no cost for the first year, with the option to purchase outright or pay through an installment plan.

Existing Spectrum Internet customers can swap their set-top boxes for the Xumo device, which can be purchased outright or through a service fee model. The service fee option provides customers with peace of mind, as Spectrum will handle any necessary repairs or replacements.

The Xumo Stream Box is available for purchase at Spectrum Stores, Spectrum.com, and through Spectrum agents. Non-Spectrum customers can purchase the device through Xumo’s national retail website. However, to purchase a Stream Box from Spectrum, customers must be Spectrum Internet subscribers.

