Spectrum Expands Streaming Service to Include Lakers, Dodgers on the Horizon

Spectrum made waves in the sports streaming industry on Friday with the announcement of a new service that allows fans to watch Lakers games without a cable or satellite subscription. For just $19.99 a month, fans can enjoy access to all Lakers games broadcast on the SportsNet channel throughout the season. This move signifies a shift towards more flexible viewing options for sports enthusiasts.

While the Lakers streaming option has received significant attention, it appears that Spectrum has more plans up their sleeve. According to Bill Shaikin of the LA Times, the company is actively exploring a similar streaming option for the Dodgers on their SportsNet LA channel. Although no official announcement has been made yet, this potential development is exciting news for Dodgers fans who have long struggled to watch their favorite team play.

Currently, SportsNet LA is only available to fans with a cable or satellite subscription. However, as more and more viewers opt for streaming services, the lack of access to Dodger games has been a recurring issue. Although DirecTV recently added the channel to their lineup, this limited availability does not cater to the growing number of cord-cutters.

The proposed Dodgers streaming service could provide a solution to this problem. For a monthly subscription fee of $19.99, fans can gain access to the majority of Dodgers games throughout the 162-game season. With Spectrum SportsNet LA being the primary broadcaster for the team, this streaming option would be a game-changer for dedicated Dodgers supporters.

While details about the potential Dodgers streaming service remain sparse, the recent success of the Lakers streaming offering suggests that Spectrum is committed to expanding their sports streaming capabilities. Dodger fans can eagerly anticipate an official announcement before the start of the 2024 season, which would allow them to experience the convenience and flexibility of watching their team without the constraints of traditional television subscriptions.

