Spectrum Cable Offers Xumo Streaming Device as Cable Box Alternative

Spectrum Cable has introduced a new streaming device called Xumo as an alternative to traditional cable boxes. The slim black box connects to a TV via HDMI port and to the internet via WiFi or Ethernet cable. It functions similarly to a smart TV, but with pre-established Spectrum service and preloaded streaming options such as Netflix, Hulu, and HBO’s streaming service Max.

This move Charter Spectrum executives aims to bring more compatibility between streaming and traditional TV platforms. Customers can now choose to ditch their cable boxes and opt for the Xumo device instead, providing them with a seamless streaming experience.

The Xumo streaming device offers convenience and flexibility for users. It eliminates the need for a separate cable box, as it already comes with Spectrum service integrated. Additionally, it offers access to popular streaming services, allowing users to enjoy a wide range of content from different platforms.

It is important to note that while the Xumo device provides access to major streaming options, paid streaming services will still require separate subscriptions. The device acts as a central hub for streaming, consolidating different streaming platforms into one user-friendly interface.

With the introduction of the Xumo streaming device, Spectrum Cable aims to bridge the gap between traditional TV and streaming services. This move reflects the increasing popularity and demand for streaming options among consumers. By offering an all-in-one device, Spectrum Cable provides customers with a streamlined and convenient way to access their favorite shows and movies.

Sources:

– Spectrum Cable executives

– (earnings disclaimer)